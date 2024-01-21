EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 253 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $202.43 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

