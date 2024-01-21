Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

