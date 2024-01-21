Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
See Also
