Electroneum (ETN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $485,782.01

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $485,782.01 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,760,965 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.