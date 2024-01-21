ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0276

ELIS (XLS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $17.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018893 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,593.70 or 1.00017013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011408 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00214762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004115 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02619325 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.