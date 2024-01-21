Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,351 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

