Empirical Finance LLC Has $655,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

