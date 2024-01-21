Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

