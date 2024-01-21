Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 6,842 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 234.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.94. 9,159,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $168.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.