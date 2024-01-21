Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 8,988 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.19. 9,448,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.