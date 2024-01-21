Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,163. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

