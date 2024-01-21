Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CARR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

