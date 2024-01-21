Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,918. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

