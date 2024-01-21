Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $38.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.47% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $38,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 211,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

