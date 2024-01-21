Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $67.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,211.20. 5,307,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,217.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.68.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

