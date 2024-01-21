Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 3,882,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

