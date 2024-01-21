Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 232 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO traded up $23.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,746.44. The stock had a trading volume of 195,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,626.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,558.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,774.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

