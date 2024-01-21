Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 31,178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 1.26% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $109,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 346,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. 539,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

