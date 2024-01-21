Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,188. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.