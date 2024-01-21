Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.23.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.45. 21,670,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

