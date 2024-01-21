Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 1,426,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,117. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

