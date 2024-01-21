Empower (MPWR) Tops One Day Volume of $0.04

Empower (MPWR) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Empower has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $3,485.73 and approximately $0.04 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00012492 USD and is down -38.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars.

