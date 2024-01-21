Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.63.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

ENB opened at C$48.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.7305085 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.