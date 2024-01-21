Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAVA. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE DAVA opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 666.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $5,074,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Endava by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

