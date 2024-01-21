Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142,359.10

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Energi has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $142,359.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00027013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,904,398 coins and its circulating supply is 72,904,610 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

