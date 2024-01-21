Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
ENVX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.
Enovix Price Performance
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
