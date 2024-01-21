Envision Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,157. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

