Envision Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 429,490 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 429,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 395,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,674. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

