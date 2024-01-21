Envision Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 172,837 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 172,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.2 %

DFUS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 275,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

