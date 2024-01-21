Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $8.27 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 366,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 654,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,742. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

