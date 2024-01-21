Envision Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 233,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 95,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,064. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

