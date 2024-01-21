EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $809.93 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, EOS has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $809.93 million and approximately $75.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002476 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001561 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002111 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,114,933,145 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,935,136 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.