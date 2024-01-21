Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.08 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $92.08 million and $268,213.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00170109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00575395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00378971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00181563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,853,302 coins and its circulating supply is 72,853,152 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

