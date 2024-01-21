Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $214.67 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $24.88 or 0.00059575 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $214.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00171482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.66 or 0.00573882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.38 or 0.00372076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00181662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,151,966 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

