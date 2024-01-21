Ethereum Classic Price Tops $24.73 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $224.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $24.73 or 0.00059476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00169963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00577245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00379141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00182473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,149,256 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

