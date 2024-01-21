Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of EOLS opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $518,101.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

