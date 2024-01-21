Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Exchange Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
EXCH opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. Exchange Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.
About Exchange Bankshares
