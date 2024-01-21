Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $143.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $148.57 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

