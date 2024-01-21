F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

