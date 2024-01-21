F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $204.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.20.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $180.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $181.68.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

