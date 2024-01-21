Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $201.96 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $202.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.