Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on FN
Fabrinet Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $201.96 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $202.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.