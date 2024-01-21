Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.27. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 198,333 shares trading hands.

Fanuc Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

