Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMN opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $27,074.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,039. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $27,074.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,039. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,805 shares of company stock worth $1,702,039 in the last three months.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

