Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

FIS opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

