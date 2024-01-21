Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

