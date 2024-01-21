First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

