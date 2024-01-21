First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $14.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 232,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

