First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 1.19% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 783,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

