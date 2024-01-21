First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 426,833 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. 920,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

