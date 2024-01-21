Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 919.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $2,266,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

