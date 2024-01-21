Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.