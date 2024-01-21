Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DFP opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.64.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
